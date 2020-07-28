e-paper
Govt has taken comprehensive steps to reduce impact of coronavirus pandemic: Lok Sabha speaker

Om Birla said he has great faith in the strength and resilience of the Indian people, and added that the path to victory can be difficult but never impossible.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:41 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The Lok Sabha speaker made these remarks while chairing the Empathy Conclave 2020 on World Hepatitis Day in Parliament House.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Modi government on Tuesday for its “comprehensive steps” in the fight against the coronavirus and said their results in reducing the impact of the pandemic have been encouraging.

Birla said he has great faith in the strength and resilience of the Indian people, and added that the path to victory can be difficult but never impossible.

The Lok Sabha speaker made these remarks while chairing the Empathy Conclave 2020 on World Hepatitis Day in Parliament House.

Speaking at the conclave, organised by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences and virtually attended by many parliamentarians, Birla underlined the responsibility of public representatives to spread awareness about liver disease among people.

Talking about the pandemic, he said in these difficult times, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “taken comprehensive steps to reduce the impact of the pandemic and the results have been encouraging.” He hoped a vaccine for Covid-19 would be found soon.

