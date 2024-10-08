Gurgaon Election Results Live: Mukesh Sharma leads against Mohit Grover, show early trends

Gurugram assembly constituency is witnessing an intense battle between BJP's Mukesh Sharma and Congress leader Mohit Grover, with Sharma leading as per early trends. Also in the fray is Dr Nishant Anand, contesting the Haryana assembly elections from Gurugram, which is also known as Gurgaon. Mukesh Sharma, the BJP candidate for the Gurgaon seat. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Mukesh Sharma's political campaign

Born in 1979 to a farmer, Mukesh Sharma made his name as a wrestler before entering politics. For nearly two decades, he fought in wrestling arenas winning several state and national-level competitions.

This time around, the Gurugram candidate has promised to solve the issues of electricity, water, and roads in the constituency, if elected to power. He has been vociferously advocating for better civic amenities in the region.

"I assure people that they will not have any complaints regarding electricity, water, and roads in Gurgaon. Gyms will installed in all the parks of the city and every community centre will have a room for senior citizens where they can sit and rest," the BJP leader said during campaigning for the Haryana assembly polls.

"I have been working as a soldier of the BJP for the last 25 years. Seeing my struggle, the party has made me its candidate from Gurgaon Assembly constituency," he added.

After starting his political journey as a student leader with the the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), he has held several key positions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He has served as the national executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and has been a member of the Haryana BJP state executive since 2021.

Addressing a public meeting at Mia Wali colony, Sharma claimed the nation is in safe hands under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mukesh Sharma’s rival, Mohit Grover, is 31 years old and among the youngest candidates contesting these elections. He is a social activist and agriculturist with a net worth of over ₹140 crores, according to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Voting was held in a single phase in Haryana on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.

Gurugram assembly constituency

Gurugram Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly of Haryana, which will go to polls on October 5. Gurgaon is also a part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. It is strategically located near the national capital Delhi and is part of the National Capital Region. (NCR)

Gurgaon falls in the southeastern part of Haryana and covers an area of over 1,200 square kilometers. The district headquarters is located in the city of Gurgaon, (now called Gurugram), the industrial and IT center of Haryana.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party's Sudhir Singla won the Gurgaon seat with a margin of over 81,000. As per the Census conducted in 2011, the gender ratio in the Gurgaon assembly constituency stands at 854 females for every 1000 males.

