Rajasthan gas agency worker's ‘dedication’ amid heavy rain wins Union ministers' praise

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has lauded a worker of a gas agency for carrying an LPG cylinder to the home of a consumer amid heavy rain in Rajasthan's Barmer. Worker who delivered the gas cylinder along with the consumer at in front of his residence.(Twitter/Hardeep Singh Puri)

Commending the act of the worker, Puri tweeted, “The stove will keep burning, the country will keep growing… Ensuring energy availability. With commendable dedication towards duty, this undaunted foot soldier of India’s energy sector braves the impact of #Biparjoy to supply an #Indane refill at a consumer’s home in village Dhok in Barmer, Rajasthan."

In a video posted by the minister, the man was seen carrying an LPG cylinder to a house braving heavy rain, and wading through rainwater on a lane amid Cyclone Biparjoy.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar also applauded the worker and said, “So wonderful to see in Govt service - going beyond call of duty #MaximumGovernance #Seva”

Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked havoc in Rajasthan and Gujarat in the past few days. In videos that surfaced online, damages were seen inflicted on vehicles and buildings due to the effect of the cyclonic storm.

Speaking about Biparjoy's impact on Rajasthan, NDRF DG Atul Karwal said earlier, “It will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in Rajasthan and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of Rajasthan… The wind speed will reduce to 40-50 kmph or even 60 kmph when it reaches Rajasthan.”

(With inputs from agencies)

