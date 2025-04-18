Menu Explore
Heavy rain likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal; Delhi to witness cloudy sky: IMD weather forecast

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2025 10:21 AM IST

Delhi's maximum temperature could settle between 38-40 degree Celsius on Friday, while the minimum temperature could be recorded between 24-26 degree Celsius.

Delhi sizzled on Thursday as the mercury hit the 40-degree mark, with the maximum temperature settling at 40.6 degree Celsius — 3.8 degrees above normal. The day remained generally warm across the national capital, with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.7°C, which was 4.1 degrees above the seasonal average.

Fortunately, no heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital and surrounding areas till Wednesday, April 23. (File/Hindustan Times)
Fortunately, no heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital and surrounding areas till Wednesday, April 23.

For Friday, the India Meteorological Department predicted partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds gusting up to 40 kmph in Delhi. The maximum temperature could settle between 38-40 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature could be recorded between 24-26 degree Celsius.

Fortunately, no heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital and surrounding areas till Wednesday, April 23.

On Saturday, Delhi could witness very light rain accompanied with surface winds gusting up to 50 kmph. The sky will be mostly cloudy on Saturday.

A similar cloudy sky weather will follow through till Sunday, however, with no rain. From Monday onwards, the sky is predicted to turn clear.

Weather forecast across India

Isolated areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh could witness heavy rainfall, snowfall or hailstorm on Friday. Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also very likely to be hit by heavy rainfall today.

Some parts of Bihar, Haryana, and Karnataka might witness thundersquall accompanied with lightning and gusting winds speeding up to 70 kmph.

In isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south interior Karnataka, and Kerala might be hit by lightning and gusty winds speeding up to 60 kmph. Similar but milder conditions might persist in some parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Telangana.

Some areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and coastal Karnataka might be hit by lightning.

Isolated pockets of Rajasthan are likely to suffer heatwave conditions.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
