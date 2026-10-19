Heavy rainfall likely across Tamil Nadu till Oct 24

Extremely heavy rainfall lashed several districts across Tamil Nadu and most places recording over 20 cm of rain in the last 24 hours, with the meteorological department said on Sunday that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across the state till October 24. India News

According to the regional meteorological centre (RMC), six locations in Chennai, including Parrys recorded the highest amount of 36.3 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Twelve other locations in the city received heavy to very heavy rainfall exceeding 11.5 cm as the northeast monsoon remains active in the region.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry normally receive heavy rainfall during the northeast monsoon season, which officially sets in between October and December every year.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the state,along with other south Indian states, including Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, till October 24.

In an update by the RMC, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places are likely to occur over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur districts, till October 21 and heavy rainfall is likely till October 24.

Besides Parrys, Kathivakkam (north Chennai) registered 34 cm, central Chennai 27 cm, Thiruvottiyur and Ennore recorded 22cm, and MGR Nagar in Chennai logged 19 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The Tamil Nadu government said due to heavy rainfall there was no loss of life nor were major accidents reported during the last 24 hours. In view of the heavy rainfall, the state nominated senior ministers, lawmakers and officials to take up relief and rehabilitation works in various locations.

One team of personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been roped in to take up rehabilitation works in flood-prone areas while four teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been kept ready due to heavy rainfall conditions.

Nearly 15,000 conservancy staff were engaged in taking up various relief works due to heavy rainfall and about 650 electric motor pumps and tractor-mounted pumps have been put into service to remove rainwater from inundated areas.

The Met office attributed the heavy rainfall to the presence of an “upper air cyclonic circulation” lying over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh between 4.5 and 5.8km above sea level.

Moderate rain may occur at many places, with a thunderstorm and lightning likely at one or two places over the rest of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) sent a flash SMS to all smartphone subscribers, appealing to people to stay safe. “There is a possibility of heavy rain today in Chennai. Public are requested to stay safe. Please follow official weather forecasts and safety guidelines,” the alert said.

(With PTI inputs)