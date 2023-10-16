News / India News / HT This Day: October 17, 1964 -- China explodes its first a-bomb

HT This Day: October 17, 1964 -- China explodes its first a-bomb

ByHT Correspondent, Tokyo
Oct 17, 2023 05:22 AM IST

China announced today that it had successfully exploded its first atom bomb. But it did not say immediately whether the test was held in the atmosphere or underground.

China announced today that it had successfully exploded its first atom bomb. But it did not say immediately whether the test was held in the atmosphere or underground.

The New China News Agency quoted a Government statement saying: “China exploded an atom bomb at 15-00 hours (Peking time) on Oct. 16 and thereby conducted successfully its first nuclear test.”

The statement said: “The Chinese Government hereby solemnly declares that China will never at any time and under any circumstances be the first to use nuclear weapons.... The Chinese people can be trusted.”

It called for an all-nation summit to discuss banning and destroying all nuclear weapons.

The statement said that China was “forced” to conduct nuclear tests and develop nuclear weapons. “China cannot remain idle and do nothing in the face of the ever-increasing nuclear threat posed by the United States.”

NCNA account

It had been expected that China would explode its first nuclear test shortly.

The NCNA gave this account:

“The success of China’s nuclear test is a major achievement of the Chinese people in the strengthening of their national defence and safeguarding of their motherland, as well as major contribution made by the Chinese people to the cause of the defence of world peace.

“The success of this test was due to the hard work and the great coordinated effort of China’s workers, engineering and technical personnel scientific personnel and all working personnel engages in building up China’s national defences as well as various regions and departments throughout the country who, under the leadership of the party, displayed a spirit of relying on their own efforts and making enterprising endeavours.

“The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council warmly congratulate them.”

The U.S. Secretary of State, Mr Dean Rusk, forecast on Sept. 20 that Communist China might soon explode its first test device. He said then: “For some time it has been known that the Chinese Communists were approaching the point where they might be able to detonate a first nuclear device. Such an explosion might occur in the near future.”

