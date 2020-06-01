e-paper
Hustle-bustle returns to railway stations, long queues of passengers as 200 trains resume service

While social distancing norms were maintained at most places, the stations were not bereft of long queues.  

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New delhi
Tamil Nadu: Passengers arrive at Madurai Railway Station to board trains to their respective destinations, as Indian Railways has started operations of 200 passenger trains today.
Scores of passengers were seen scurrying, queueing up in long lines as the Railways commenced operation of 200 interstate passenger trains from today amid the coronavirus pandemic. Passengers at most railways stations were seen observing proper social distancing measures, wearing masks and following other mandatory norms amid the Covid-19 crisis.  

While social distancing norms were maintained at most places, the stations were not bereft of long queues as the hustle-bustle returned to the train stations.  

In order to avoid chaos at railways stations, the Northern Railways on Sunday issued an entry and exit plan for passengers at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction and New Delhi Railway Station.

As per the plan, for Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station the entry and exit will be from Bhogal side. For Delhi Junction Railway Station, the entry and exit will be from Chandni Chowk side. For New Delhi Railway Station, the entry and exit will be from both Ajmeri Gate and Paharganj side.

“It is advised to carry food and water from home and travel with light luggage. Bedroll and linen will ‘NOT’ be provided by Railways,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Railways suspended its operation in March, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first phase of 21-day lockdown on March 25. Shramik Special trains, to ferry stranded migrant labourers to their native states, were started from May 1. Pair of 30 Special AC trains were started from May 12. The resumption of 200 interstate passenger trains from today comes as an important step in Centre’s plan to restore passenger rail services across the country in a graded manner.  

