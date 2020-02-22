‘I have no doubt that MVA will complete term of 5 years’: Sharad Pawar

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 16:16 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that he had no doubt that the incumbent Maharashtra government would complete its full term of five years.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this government will complete its tenure of 5 years,” Pawar said referring to the coalition government Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

He was speaking in Mumbai at a privately organised event by a Marathi news channel.

Pawar also praised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said, “A lot of this depends on the character of the person who is heading the government. In this case, [Uddhav Thackeray] is the kind of person who takes everyone forward with him.”

When asked to grade Uddhav Thackeray’s role as CM on a scale of one to ten, Pawar said, “He has not yet faced an exam. But he is walking on the right path. He gives his colleagues the opportunity and encouragement to do good work.”

When asked about differences in opinion between the three parties in MVA, Pawar said, “This is a coalition government. Once a coalition is formed, and it has decided to come together, one has agreed to certain terms, Then bitterness and discontent does not seep into the equation. Then there are not many hurdles in running the government.”

Sharad Pawar also said the present equation that holds the MVA together needs all three parties. “Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP play a pivotal role in making MVA successful.”

Dismissing a question about whether it is true that the remote control of the government is in his hands, Pawar said, “I have a very clear approach toward this alliance. I will not give my opinions until I am asked. If any decision is affecting the state negatively, then I discuss it at the party level, not in the government. We have a coordination committee now with two representatives from each party to solve contentious issues. I do not interfere in the government. Yes, if there are some questions related to the Centre and Maharashtra, we sit together as leaders in Maharashtra and deliberate on them.”

Pawar also said that MVA has a decentralised decision making process. Citing the difference in the work culture of NCP’s two allies, Shiv Sena and Congress, Pawar said, “The only difference in Shiv Sena and Congress is that if any important decision is to be taken, when it comes to Shiv Sena that is done in Mahrashtra. When it comes to Congress one has to go to Delhi.”

If a decision making process is localised, it is more effective, Pawar said, adding that a centralised decision making process tends to lead to mistakes. However, he said, “But the Congress has now changed their stand - that this [MVA] has to work. We are here on a common minimum program, So, the Congress has resolved to follow CMP based decisions and make this work.”

When asked about Raj Thackeray’s attempts at inching closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pawar said, “Maharashtra needs an aggressive opposition right now. It remains to be seen who will take that role, whether it will be the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, or BJP. MNS has a strong appeal in Maharashtra. People are keen to hear Raj Thackeray’s opinion on issues. Why this appeal does not translate to votes needs to be studied.”