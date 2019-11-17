In Winter Session, will have constructive debates on ways to empower citizens: PM

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an all-party meeting in Delhi on Sunday ahead of the winter session of Parliament which begins Monday even as the Opposition said it will raise issues of economic slowdown and farm distress, and demanded that detained Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah be allowed to attend the House.

“Attended the All-Party Meeting earlier today. This time, we mark the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. In both Houses, we shall have constructive debates on ways to empower citizens and further India’s development,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

At the meeting, Modi said that the Government would work together with all parties in arealtime constructive manner to address pending legislations and frame policy solutions for specific issues related to environment and pollution, the economy, the agricultural sector and farmers, and the rights of women, youth and the less privileged sections of society.

“Government is ready to discuss all issues within the framework of rules and procedures of the Houses,” the prime minister was quoted as saying by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, according to PTI.

But the opposition seemed cynical of the government’s assurance.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said Prime Minister Modi and his government assure the Opposition that it can raise whatever issue it wants to raise in the House, but in practice that doesn’t happen and accused the government or trying to sidestep Parliamentary scrutiny.

“They want to pass bills without scrutiny of the standing committees,” PTI quoted Azad as saying.

Azad also said that former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram should be allowed to attend Parliament. He said there have been instances in past when in similar circumstances MPs have been allowed in the House.

Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case.

The opposition also plans to corner the government over the country’s economic slowdown, unemployment and rising pollution.

“Unemployment, economic crisis, pollution ...we will raise issues connected to the common man. Already a number of members have raised the issue specially about the detention of Farooq Abdullah. He should be allowed to attend the discussion in the House,” said Chowdhury.

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi said the government is under constitutional obligation to ensure Farooq Abdullah’s participation in the Parliament session.

“Abdullah is one of the senior-most MPs. Government is under constitutional obligation to ensure his participation in the session. Kashmir situation is the worst...we will raise this issue,” Masoodi said.

Abdullah, the National Conference patriarch has been under detention.