In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries

The leaders said that they have incorporated only those promises which are necessary and can be implemented.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:58 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The 51-page document covers all the sectors and issues related to youth, women, environment, farmers and urban, rural development.
The 51-page document covers all the sectors and issues related to youth, women, environment, farmers and urban, rural development.
         

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party made popular promises in their joint election manifesto released on Monday.

They have promised blanket loan waiver for farmers, monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to the jobless, free education till graduation, insurance for all and reserving 80% jobs in industries for locals if they come back to power.

The leaders said that they have incorporated only those promises which are necessary and can be implemented.

The 51-page document covers all the sectors and issues related to youth, women, environment, farmers and urban, rural development.

“We will focus on to make agriculture a prestigious profession. To make this possible, all their debt will be waived off in the first four months. Priority will be given to increase agricultural productivity and proper remuneration to their produce,” says the manifesto.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil said unemployment rate is rising in the state. For 32,000 vacancies, Patil said, the state government has received 32 lakh applications. “To deal with the situation, we will provide unemployment allowance to the jobless youths,” he said.

Another measure, we will take is to reserve 80% jobs in industries for locals. This will be implemented by bringing a legislation, said Balasaheb Thorat, state Congress president.

The two parties are contesting the state assembly elections in alliance with other small parties.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 17:43 IST

