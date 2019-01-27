In Kerala, PM Modi fires Sabarimala, triple talaq salvo at Left govt, UDF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Communist government in Kerala. Addressing a public meeting at Thrissur in Kerala, Modi, in his direct attack on the CPI-M claimed that the cultural ethos of the state was under attack and that the attack was being led by the party that is governing the state.

Raking up the Sabarimala Temple controversy, he said that the issue has caught the attention of the nation. “The people of India are seeing the manner in which the Communist government of Kerala is disrespecting all aspects of Kerala’s culture,” he said.

This is not the first time that the PM has attacked the Left government in the state on the Sabarimala issue. Speaking at Kollam on January 15, PM Modi said the state government’s conduct on the Sabarimala issue will go down in history as “one of the most shameful”.

Addressing the public meeting in Thrissur, he said, “I fail to understand why the Communists are undermining our culture and civilisation which has stood the test of time over centuries. The UDF too is just like the Communists. Their double speak is exposed. Saying one thing in Delhi and another in Kerala is not going to work.”

Claiming that neither the Congress nor the Left had any concern for women empowerment, he said, “If they did, they would not be opposing NDA’s efforts to end Triple Talaq.”

Continuing his attack, he asked, “India has had many women chief ministers, but has even one of them been a Communist leader?”

Last September, the Supreme Court had overturned a ban on women of childbearing age from entering the temple and had thrown open the doors of the Sabarimala shrine to women of all ages.

Reacting to the PM’s earlier statement state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was determined to uphold the court’s verdict.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 18:26 IST