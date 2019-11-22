e-paper
India, China to host 70 events to mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had agreed during their second informal summit in Mamallapuram last month to organise 70 the celebratory activities in both countries.

india Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Fisherman's Cove in Kovalam near Mamallapuram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Fisherman's Cove in Kovalam near Mamallapuram.(File photo: PTI)
         

India and China on Friday unveiled the list of 70 events and activities to be organised during 2020-21 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, including high-level exchanges, trade events focused on key sectors such as pharmaceuticals and seminars.

These activities will “demonstrate the historic connect between the two civilisations” and the growing bilateral relationship. They are also aimed at deepening people-to-people exchanges at all levels, including between legislatures, businesses, academics, youth organisations and the defence forces, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Besides the events, the two countries will engage in cooperative projects on studying the ancient maritime links between India and China through the establishment of sister-state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian province, research on maritime links over the centuries, and a conference on a ship voyage to trace these historic connections.

Among the 70 events and activities are parliamentary exchanges, ceremonies and receptions, a trade and investment cooperation forum to be held in India, a special event on pharmaceuticals to be organised in China, business seminars and trade promotion for products such as agricultural goods in both countries, and a media seminar with the theme “A journey of 70 years: Presenting the story of China-India relations in the age of media convergence”.

There will also be a museum forum organised in India, cultural events on special occasions, a visit by an Indian Buddhist delegation to join China’s “Bathing the Buddha Festival”, and the joint flagging-off of the first batch for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2020 and the joint production of a documentary dedicated to the pilgrimage.

There will also be martial arts-related exchanges, a China-India music concert in India, visits by Chinese dance troupes, fashion shows, tourism road shows and visits by Indian naval ships and a mid-level tri-service delegation of the Indian armed forces.

