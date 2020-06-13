India sees record jump of Covid-19 cases at 11,458 in one day

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 10:03 IST

India, the fourth worst-hit country in the world, recorded more than 11,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 386 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Sunday.

There were 11,458 new Covid-19 cases and 386 deaths between Friday and Saturday, taking India’s infection tally to 308,993—with the latest 100,000 cases added in just the last 10 days—and its toll to 8,884.

The previous 100,000 cases took 15 days and the first 100,000 cases took 78 days after the coronavirus disease was reported in the country in late January. A little under a quarter of all cases have been reported just in the last week and the cases doubling in the last 17 days.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard, 154,329 patients have recovered from Covid-19 or nearly 50% of people who contracted the respiratory disease have been discharged from hospitals so far.

The active cases stood at 145,779 and the number of recovered patients in the country has been outnumbering that of active cases since Tuesday now.

The United States, Brazil and Russia are the other countries to report more than 300,000 cases of Covid-19.

Most of India’s Covid-19 cases have been reported from four states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Maharashtra has breached the one lakh-mark and now has 101,141 infections with 3,717 deaths. In Tamil Nadu, there are 40,698 Covid-19 cases and 367 fatalities, while Delhi has reported 36,824 infections and 1,214 deaths so far.

Gujarat has a higher number of deaths than the national capital at 1,415 but its case tally is 22,527.

West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have also seen a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

More than 7.6 million infections of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and 425,330 deaths has been reported across the world since the virus was first reported in China’s Wuhan in December last year.