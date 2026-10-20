India’s Red List assessment of 1,211 birds underway; initial review of 100 birds complete
The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species (established in 1964) is the world’s most comprehensive inventory tracking the global extinction risk and conservation status of plants, animals, and fungi
The government has begun the process to carry out a national Red List Assessment of 1,211 bird species across the country according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) framework, with a preliminary assessment already completed for over 100 birds, including the Great Indian Bustard (proposed as critically endangered) and the Indian Roller, whose status has been proposed as ‘vulnerable’, officials said.
While a preliminary assessment is expected to be completed by the end of this year, a final assessment is only expected to be ready towards the end of next year, those aware of the matter said. The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species (established in 1964) is the world’s most comprehensive inventory tracking the global extinction risk and conservation status of plants, animals, and fungi.
This assessment comes as part of a larger commitment India made at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, where it launched its ‘National Red List Roadmap’ and Vision 2025–2030, under which it aims to complete an assessment of over 11,000 species of flora, fauna and fungi by 2030.
India’s National Red List initiative is a collaborative effort, spearheaded by the Union Environment Ministry and is jointly led by the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), IUCN India, and the IUCN SSC Center for Species Survival India–Wildlife Trust of India (CSS India–WTI).
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For India’s 1,211 regularly occurring bird species, which includes migratory and resident birds, the assessment is being carried out by ZSI, CSS India–WTI and the State of India’s Birds (SoIB).
As of October 19, a preliminary assessment of 107 species had been completed, which includes the Grey Plover (proposed status as Least Concern), Marbled Duck (proposed status as endangered), White-throated Bushchat (proposed status as endangered), Sarus Crane (proposed status as vulnerable) and Pallas’s Fish-Eagle (proposed status as endangered).
Vivek Menon, Chair, IUCN SSC said Red List assessments are fundamental to identifying extinction risk faced by species and setting conservation priorities.
“The National Red List initiative of India represents an important step towards strengthening the scientific foundation that underpins conservation action. The collaborative assessment of Indian birds demonstrates how the wider expert community can work together to build a more comprehensive understanding of biodiversity and inform its long-term conservation,” he said.
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Officials said Red List assessments of species essentially require information on at least one of three key parameters – geographic range, population size, and population trends.
“Addressing gaps in these data is therefore essential in strengthening the scientific basis for national assessments,” said WTI in a statement. “To ensure that this national effort is inclusive and scientifically robust, the National Red List Assessment of Birds Forum was launched as a collaborative platform that aims to bridge the knowledge gaps in assessments by bringing together ornithologists and conservationists to share expertise, discuss available evidence, and develop estimates of these key parameters, thereby strengthening the scientific basis for assessing the conservation status of India’s birds,” it added.
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The SoIB initiative uses citizen science data to assess population trends for a large number of widespread and common bird species. Population size estimates, however, remain unavailable for the majority of India’s birds currently.
Aparajita Datta, Executive Director, Nature Conservation Foundation and Co-Chair, IUCN Hornbill Specialist Group said long-term scientific data is essential for understanding changes in bird populations and assessing their conservation status.
“The compilation and analysis of large volumes of citizen science data offer an unprecedented opportunity to understand population trends across a wide range of bird species, including those for which systematic monitoring has been limited,” she said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJasjeev Gandhiok
Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region. He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife. Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species. His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.Read More