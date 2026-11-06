IndiGo issues advisory as low visibility hits flight operations at Hyderabad Airport

IndiGo Airlines on Friday issued a travel advisory alerting passengers that flight operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad have been impacted due to low visibility caused by adverse morning weather conditions. IndiGo urged the travellers to track their flight status on the official website of the airline to stay updated. (Representative Image/PTI)

In a post on X, the airline assured that continuous efforts are being undertaken to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely.

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It also urged the travellers to track their flight status on the official website of the airline to stay updated.

"Low visibility over #Hyderabad has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status," the airline said.

"Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding," it added.

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Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department noted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain, thunderstorm, or dust storm in Hyderabad city on Friday morning.

For the next two days, the IMD has suggested a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain, thunderstorm, or dust storm.

Furthermore, the IMD reported a partly cloudy sky with haze from November 9-12.

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Earlier on Monday, in a separate incident, IndiGo cancelled eight flight operations scheduled for November 3 to and from Vijayawada Airport as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Murasu, according to information shared by the Airport Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The cancellations include seven domestic flights and one international service, affecting air connectivity between Vijayawada and major destinations, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kadapa and Singapore.