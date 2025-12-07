IndiGo on way to operate 1,650 flights, cancellations down to 650

The flight operations continue to face disruptions across the country for the sixth day straight as IndiGo, India's largest carrier, struggles to bring flights back on schedule, even on the sixth day of the crisis. Flight information displays on board as many IndiGo flight services stand cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma)

IndiGo on Sunday said that 650 flights were cancelled out of the total 2,300 flights it operates daily, a day after the airline said over 95% of network connectivity was re-established.

Follow all the latest updates on IndiGo flight cancellations live

On Day 6 of the nationwide chaos, IndiGo said it will operate 1,650 flights on Sunday, up from 1,500 flights it said it had operated by the end of Saturday. Around 850 flights were cancelled on Saturday, and over 1,000 on Friday, the worst day of the crisis.

"IndiGo confirms that we are establishing further significant and sustained improvements across our network. The first step to this was taken yesterday, today next steps have been taken on this with lesser cancellations and a higher On Time Performance," the airline said in a statement, reviewed by HT.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and airline regulator DGCA have taken a slew of measures: capping soaring airlines' fares, serving a show-cause notice to IndiGo for "massive disruptions", and issuing a directive on refunds and baggage handling.

Also Read: IndiGo chaos: What the DGCA show cause notice to airline says, points to key lapses

With the IndiGo crisis expected to continue till December 10, here is what you need to know:

⦁ 1,650 flights to operate today: IndiGo has said it is on track to operate over 1,650 flights on December 7, raising the on-time performance to 75 per cent, up from a historic low of 8.5% on Friday. The airline earlier said it would operate 1,630 flights today.

⦁ Refund deadline today: The airline said that the refund and luggage process "is in full action", both for direct bookings and indirect bookings. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had directed IndiGo to clear all pending refunds by Sunday evening.

⦁ Crisis group formed: The board of Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of the airline, has set up a Crisis Management Group, which is monitoring the situation and doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by the customers.

Also Read: Road, rail, private jet: Indigo crisis has MLAs, govt officials scrambling to reach Nagpur

⦁ 112 flights cancelled in Mumbai: IndiGo has cancelled at least 112 flights at the Mumbai airport, as of 12 pm on Sunday. On Sunday, around 146 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport.

⦁ 109 flights cancelled in Delhi: The airline said 109 flights were cancelled at the India Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, down from 150 flights on Saturday.

⦁ Govt taking matter seriously: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said the government is closely monitoring the situation and has taken immediate action against IndiGo for not adhering to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). He assured the government is taking the matter very seriously and that action will be taken after the investigation committee's report is submitted, according to ANI.