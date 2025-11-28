‘Invited DK Shivakumar for breakfast tomorrow’: Siddaramaiah amid CM tussle

Amid the ongoing tussle over leadership in Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has invited his deputy DK Shivakumar for a breakfast tomorrow. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.(File)

The meeting between the two Karnataka leaders comes amid speculations of a change of guards in Karnataka as the state completes two-and-a-half years under Siddaramaiah's leadership.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress leadership had instructed both him and his deputy to meet and hold discussions. He also said he would go to Delhi if the high command calls him.

“The high command had called DK Shivakumar. They had called me as well. They told both of us to meet and talk. So I invited him for breakfast. When he comes there, we both will discuss everything,” the Chief Minister said.

Also Read: Karnataka CM tussle: Shivakumar holds meet with Cong MLAs, DK Suresh reaches Delhi | 10 points

The fresh speculations surfaced possibly over the ‘power-sharing’ agreement between the two leaders, under which Shivakumar would be made the CM for the second half of the state government's five-year term.

Shivakumar was likely expected to travel to Delhi for a meeting with the party high command. His brother, DK Suresh, has already arrived in New Delhi. However, the two brothers have remained tight-lipped over the speculations of 'power-sharing' agreement.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, who has suggested completing his 5-year term, reiterated that he would do what the party leadership asks him to do.

Also Read: It's 'word' war between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar: CM lays claim to ‘five full years’ as Karnataka Cong turmoil deepens

“I have said that I will follow what the high command says. I am saying the same now, and I will say the same tomorrow as well,” he said.

Siddaramaiah further said that Shivakumar had also publicly committed to the party’s directions. “He too has said many times that he will follow what the high command says. I have also said many times that I will follow what the high command says,” the chief minister added.