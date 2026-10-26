Jamia students reject university’s appeal to end protest, say order on students’ union restoration is ‘ambiguous’

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday rejected an appeal by the university to call off the protests, saying the notice issued to them failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students’ union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed. They reiterated that their agitation would continue. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia protesting outside university gate on Sunday. ((Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)) The rejection comes after Jamia Millia Islamia Registrar Mahatab Alam Rizvi arrived at the University around 4:30am to engage in a dialogue with protesting students amid the ongoing agitation demanding the restoration of the students’ union. The Registrar arrived with an official notice and shared the order with the students, urging them to call off their protest, claiming that their demands had been met, students said. However, the notice failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students’ union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed.

Deep Dive What did Jamia’s order say about holding students’ union elections? Why did Jamia students reject the university’s appeal to end the protest? Why are Jamia students demanding the restoration of the students’ union?

In the order issued on Monday, the university administration said the elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the students’ union constitution. “The Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union Election will be held after 15 days, from the date of approval of the constitution of the Students’ Union of Jamia Millia Islamia,” the order stated, news agency ANI reported. HT could not independently verify the contents of the order.