Jammu-Jodhpur express train halted in Punjab after bomb threat call; search underway

An express train going from Jammu to Rajasthan's Jodhpur was stopped at Kasu Begu station of Firozpur in Punjab after police received a phone call regarding a bomb threat onboard, reported news agency ANI. Police teams have reached the spot and an investigation is underway. Jammu Tawi-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (train number 19926) was stopped at Kasu Begu station of Firozpur in Punjab on Tuesday.

The bomb threat was reported on the Jammu Tawi-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (train number 19926) near Firozpur, triggering immediate action by security forces, including the police and Railway Protection Force (RPF). The threat was communicated via the Rail Madad app, using a mobile number registered in West Bengal. This app allows passengers to lodge complaints and check the status of their complaints in real-time.

As a precautionary measure, the train was stopped at Kasu Beghu station, located 10 kilometers from Ferozepur. Passengers were safely evacuated, and a search operation is underway. Bomb squad units, the fire brigade, and medical teams are present at the scene, conducting a thorough investigation to ensure everyone's safety.

Senior police officials, including Randhir Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) in Ferozepur, have confirmed that the situation is under control and that all necessary precautions are being taken. The incident is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

This bomb threat comes amid a recent increase in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the heightened security concerns across the country.