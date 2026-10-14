Jharkhand man arrested for allegedly killing two sisters in ritual to ‘cure’ himself

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his two sisters to death with an axe as part of a ritual he believed would cure him in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the incident took place in Babaida village under the Dhalbhumgarh police station. (HT File Photo/For Representation Only)

According to police, the incident took place in Babaida village under the Dhalbhumgarh police station (PS) area where the accused killed his two sisters, aged 55 and 50, locked his house and walked 15 km to the police station and surrendered.

One of the victims’ husband said the accused had called both his sisters to his house on Sunday on the pretext of a sorcery and a special puja to “cure” himself.

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The accused’s third sister said: “He had called me too for the puja but I didn’t go. Thank God, I have been saved. Both our sisters had come to take his care and help him get cured.” She did not divulge details of his illness.

Police station in-charge Dhiraj Kumar Mishra said: “The 45-year-old man has been arrested and he admitted to killing his two sisters allegedly due to superstitions. Many medicines have been found from his house and was under the treatment of a village sorcerer for various illnesses. The axe has been recovered from the crime scene.”