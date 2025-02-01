JMM claims Union Budget 2025-26 neglects Jharkhand, favors Bihar with projects

The ruling JMM on Saturday claimed that the Union Budget 2025-26 has nothing for Jharkhand as the state and its people were "neglected completely" by the Centre. Jharkhand and its people were "neglected completely" by the Centre, according to the governing JMM, which said Saturday that the Union Budget 2025–2026 contains nothing for Jharkhand.(ANI)

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal in Parliament.

"Nothing has been proposed for Jharkhand in the budget. The neighbouring Bihar has been given many projects but Jharkhand and its people have been neglected completely,” JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said.

Bihar remained in focus in the presentation of the Union Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal with Sitharaman making several announcements for the state, including setting up of a makhana board, financial assistance for western Kosi canal and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

Jharkhand’s minerals contribute significantly to the country’s economy but a "step-motherly treatment has been meted out" to the state, the JMM leader alleged.

"We had expected that the Centre would announce payment of its due of ₹1.36 lakh crore to the state. But, there is no mention of it in the budget. We want to ask why such an ignorant approach was taken towards Jharkhand,” he said.

The state BJP, however, claimed that the union budget has taken care of all sections of society, particularly women, youth, students, entrepreneurs and middle-class families.

"The development-oriented budget further boosts Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’ and it will help achieve the dream of 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047,” Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said.

He said that salaried class and small entrepreneurs were given a major relief in the budget by increasing the income tax exemption limit to ₹12 lakh.

“This is not a small thing but a big jump,” he said.

Asked about what Jharkhand got in the budget, he said that the benefit of infrastructure development would help the state.

“Many investors want to come to Jharkhand. It is the Jharkhand government’s responsibility to create an environment for them,” he said.

BJP leader Champai Soren said that the "holistic, all-encompassing and inclusive" budget is the blueprint of the vision of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre towards building a self-reliant India.

“This budget will try to improve the living standards of the poor, labourers, farmers, women, students and common people. Special attention has been given to increasing the income of farmers and small businessmen. The relief on income tax is a gift for the middle class. The decision to reduce the prices of life-saving medicines and medical equipment including cancer medicines is commendable,” he posted on X.