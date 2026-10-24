Karnataka CM clears prosecution of IAS officer over alleged KPSC exam paper leak: ‘No room for corruption’

“Prioritising transparency and integrity in governance is our commitment. There is no room for corruption in our government, and no leniency for actions that cast a shadow on administration,” the CM added.

“No room for corruption, no protection for the guilty,” Shivakumar wrote on X. “Permission has been granted to prosecute IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in a corruption case related to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam. Our government will not tolerate any actions that toy with the future of the youth.”

On X, Shivakumar said the government would not tolerate corruption or any actions that jeopardise the future of young people. He emphasised that safeguarding the credibility of public recruitment processes and ensuring transparency and integrity in the administration remained key priorities.

The KPSC question paper for the veterinary officer recruitment examination was leaked on January 7, a day before the scheduled exam held on January 8-9.

Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday approved the prosecution of senior IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar over an alleged question paper leak in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officers’ exam and irregularities in the recruitment process.

The CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the alleged recruitment scam, which has raised concerns over corruption in government hiring. The prosecution sanction reportedly cites Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

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How the KPSC question paper allegedly leaked According to the allegations examined by the ED, the question paper and its answers were leaked a day before the examination. Gangwar, who was serving as the examination controller at the time, is accused of misusing his official position to pass confidential examination material to the prime accused, Basavaraj Kannale.

Investigators allege that Kannale and his associates subsequently arranged for candidates who had allegedly paid money to gather secretly at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The candidates were reportedly given access to the question paper and answers ahead of the examination, scheduled for the following day.

Kannale is also accused of arranging vehicles to transport the candidates to their respective examination centres on time, allegedly helping them avoid suspicion. Investigators suspect that the arrangement was part of a wider scheme to manipulate the recruitment process in exchange for money.

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Candidates allegedly asked to pay up to ₹ 40 lakh The amount initially demanded from each candidate was reportedly around ₹80 lakh. Following negotiations, the alleged fee was reduced to between ₹30 lakh and ₹40 lakh per candidate. Investigators further alleged that advance payments were collected in cash and through bank accounts, while signed blank cheques and promissory notes were obtained as security for the outstanding amounts.

The ED’s investigation also reportedly traced suspected financial transactions to an account at the Om Lakshmi Souharda Cooperative Society in Bidar. Investigators examined alleged attempts to conceal the proceeds through gold purchases, cash payments for air travel and transactions involving benami bank accounts.

CID SIT and ED investigating the alleged scam Several first information reports (FIRs) concerning the alleged examination fraud were registered at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha police station before the case was transferred to the CID’s special investigation team. The ED initiated a separate investigation after suspected money laundering came to light.

The prosecution sanction is a significant procedural step that could enable further legal action against Gangwar in connection with the case. However, the allegations against the officer and the other accused remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings, and their guilt will have to be established in court.