Kochi, The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the investigating officer to file chargesheets within two weeks against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and the other accused in the microfinance cases. Kerala HC directs filing of chargesheets against Vellappally in microfinance cases within two weeks

Justice A Badharudeen issued the interim order, clarifying that the investigating agency could file chargesheets against the accused without obtaining the government's prosecution sanction.

The filing of the chargesheets had been delayed due to a dispute over the requirement for prosecution sanction, the court noted.

After examining the issue, the court directed the investigation officer to file the chargesheets against Natesan and the other accused within two weeks.

The investigation team had told the High Court that it had prepared chargesheets in several cases and is awaiting prosecution sanction to file them before the concerned court.

Earlier, the court had directed the Secretary of the Backward Classes Development Department and the competent authority to consider granting prosecution sanction.

However, BCDD told the court that government sanction was not required to prosecute the accused in these cases.

The case was brought before the High Court by M S Anil, a native of Cherthala, who alleged that the investigation into Natesan was progressing slowly.

Anil argued that under the Prevention of Corruption Act, sanction was required to prosecute the accused as they received financial assistance from the Centre or the state government.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the High Court.

The allegation is that funds allotted by the government under a microfinance scheme by the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation for the welfare of backward communities through Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam units were misappropriated by submitting false utilisation certificates in the names of fictitious self-help groups between 2003 and 2014.

The allegation is that ₹15.85 crore disbursed to the SNDP Yogam under a microfinance scheme was misappropriated.

SNDP Yogam is a social organisation founded on the principles of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

It was established to promote the social, educational and economic advancement of the Ezhava community and other disadvantaged sections.

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