India’s kharif foodgrain production is estimated to fall 3.6% to 167.14 million tonnes in the 2026-27 crop year, from 173.33 million tonnes in the first advance estimates for 2025-26, as adverse weather hurt crop prospects. Workers carry bundles of harvested paddy during the Kharif harvest season in Bakawand block, in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. (PTI/Representational) more

The estimate is also 7 million tonnes, or 4%, below the 174.14 million tonnes projected for the 2025-26 kharif season in the second advance estimates, released in March.

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Below normal rainfall, El Nino, and slow monsoon advance Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the first advance estimates for the current kharif season on Thursday. They come amid the return of El Nino, the slow advance of the monsoon over India, long dry spells in western and peninsular states, and deficient rainfall early in the season.

June rainfall was 35-40% below normal, and low soil moisture and drought-like conditions in major farm states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, hurt the sowing of paddy, maize, tur, soybean and cotton, the minister said.

Kharif rice, the largest component of the season’s foodgrain output, is estimated at 121.91 million tonnes, around 2.1% below the 124.50 million tonnes in the first advance estimates for 2025-26.

Production of nutri and coarse cereals is projected at 38.11 million tonnes, including 26.06 million tonnes of maize and 8.94 million tonnes of bajra.