Kolkata police officer suspended for alleged WhatsApp remark against Bengal govt, CM Adhikari

Kolkata police commissioner Ajay Nand on Monday issued an order suspending an inspector on charges of making derogatory remarks against the West Bengal state government on a social media platform, according to the official order. A senior Kolkata Police official said, on condition of anonymity, that Ahmed is accused of making an objectionable remark against the government and chief minister Suvendu Adhikari in a WhatsApp group used by some police officers. (PTI/Representative)

The order, a copy of which HT saw, stated that the suspended officer, inspector Ekhlaque Ahmed, would remain under suspension pending the inquiry "into the conduct over the issue of making derogatory remarks indicating the Government Authorities of West Bengal, on a social media platform, is prejudicial in the interest of public service."

Ahmed was in charge of the police outpost at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. The commissioner ordered an inquiry and transferred the officer to the 1st Battalion of the Kolkata armed police.

A senior Kolkata Police official said, on condition of anonymity, that Ahmed is accused of making an objectionable remark against the government and chief minister Suvendu Adhikari in a WhatsApp group used by some police officers.

However, the order did not mention the social media platform or the details of the allegation. It said that Ahmed will "draw half of his basic pay and other admissible allowances as subsistence allowance during the period of his suspension," the order said.

HT tried to reach Ahmed for comment, but he could not be reached.