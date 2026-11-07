Kolkata's Presidency University expels two students over defacement of Swami Vivekananda poster

Presidency University has expelled two female students for allegedly writing abusive remarks on a poster having a photo of Swami Vivekananda and using derogatory language against other organisations, a university official said on Saturday. The ABVP lodged a police complaint seeking an impartial investigation and action against those responsible. (Representative Image/PTI)

The decision was taken after an inquiry committee examined CCTV footage and heard from various stakeholders, he said.

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The two students have been barred from participating in further academic activities at the university and will not be eligible for admission to any future degree programme at the institution, the official told PTI.

In a statement, the university said it has always upheld dignified academic discourse and debate on scientific and socio-political issues, adding that it would not tolerate abuse directed at thinkers, ideas or organisations.

The controversy began after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that a poster carrying a photo of Swami Vivekananda, put up by the organisation on the university campus on October 13, was defaced with derogatory remarks.

The ABVP subsequently lodged a police complaint seeking an impartial investigation and action against those responsible. It also staged a protest outside the university gate.

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Meanwhile, the Left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) denied any involvement in the incident.

The organisation condemned the alleged defacement and said no Left organisation had initiated or participated in an act insulting Swami Vivekananda.

The SFI also said it did not intend to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and demanded an investigation based on CCTV footage, along with action against those found responsible.

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The university has not disclosed the identities of the two expelled students.