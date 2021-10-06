Home / India News / Lawrence School marks 174th Founder’s Day
india news

Lawrence School marks 174th Founder’s Day

The school in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanawar was established in 1847.(HT file photo)
The school in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanawar was established in 1847.(HT file photo)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 04:23 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The three-day celebrations of the 174th Founder’s Day at Lawrence School, Sanawar, ended on Monday, with participation of over 300 on-campus students and others who joined online, said a statement from the school.

The school in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanawar was established in 1847. Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and said, “Students should lead a life that values character and integrity.” He reminded the students about the belief firmly held by the father of the nation: “Be the change you wish to see. Only changing oneself can lead to a sustainable change in the world.”

While the school’s head boy, Nihal Singh Sidhu, spoke about many aspects of the virtuous life of Gandhi, the head girl, Pavya Singh, called upon everyone to shun all kinds of destructive weapons and fortify “oneself with the power of truth and non-violence.”

The school also remembered the struggle of the freedom fighters including its alumni, Arun Khetarpal, who was awarded Param Vir Chakra for his supreme sacrifice in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

A special chapel service was organised to felicitate old students of the school who had graduated 25 years ago, 50 years ago and 60 years ago, the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out