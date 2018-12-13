Live:Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot arrive in Delhi to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress will choose the chief ministers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after taking the opinion of each of the newly elected legislators, spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday, although the MLAs have authorised party president Rahul Gandhi to choose the persons for the top job.

Congress had won or was the leading party in the elections in the three states, whose results were declared on Tuesday. A Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting held on Wednesday in the three states authorised Rahul Gandhi to choose the chief minister.

However, Rahul has appointed observers for the states — AK Antony for Madhya Pradesh, Mallikarjun Kharge for Chhattisgarh and KC Venugopal for Rajasthan.

Here are the live updates:

9:54 am IST Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia are front-runners for the post in Madhya Pradesh Former Union minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath and the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha and campaign committee chief for the state, Jyotiraditya Scindia are the front-runners for the post in Madhya Pradesh. Both did not contest the assembly elections.





9:51 am IST Congress was one short of a clear majority in Rajasthan The Congress was one short of a clear majority in Rajasthan, winning 99 of the 199 seats for which polls were held. In Madhya Pradesh, it was two seats short of the 116 mark while in Chhattisgarh, it had bagged two-thirds majority with 68 seats.





9:40 am IST Meeting of Congress MLAs to be held at 4 pm in Bhopal today A meeting of Congress MLAs will be held at 4 pm in Bhopal today, reports news agency ANI.





9:24 am IST Gehlot and Sachin Pilot arrive in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have arrived in Delhi to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Central observer KC Venugopal and party general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande will also brief Gandhi.





9:06 am IST Meeting expected to take place at 11 am A senior party leader said AICC president Rahul Gandhi will be meeting the leaders at 11 am.





8:57 am IST Decision on Rajasthan CM will be taken today: Ashok Gehlot Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says observers have taken everyone’s opinion, in a peaceful way. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had to take a decision (on Rajasthan CM candidate), observers have arrived in Delhi. A discussion will be held and the decision will be taken today.



