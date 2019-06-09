Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 09, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Low-pressure area forms in Arabian sea, cyclone likely, says IMD

It also predicted that the pressure is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm subsequently.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:53 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Arabian sea,cyclone,IMD
“Associated cyclonic circulation has extended up to midtropospheric levels and it is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea,” it added.(HT Photo)

A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area due to the influence of cyclonic circulation in this region, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday here.

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea, a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area,” said the IMD in a statement.

It also predicted that the pressure is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm subsequently.

“Associated cyclonic circulation has extended up to midtropospheric levels and it is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea,” it added.

It also said that the conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon in the remaining parts of South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and the central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 16:53 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics