12 killed as truck hits devotees, crashes into Gwalior temple gate; mechanical failure suspected

Five devotees reportedly sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to different hospitals in Gwalior, while others sustained minor injuries. All deceased are from Gwalior and neighbouring districts.

According to Gwalior superintendent of police (SP) Dharamveer Yadav, a preliminary investigation suggested a mechanical failure that caused the driver to lose control.

Twelve people were killed and 29 injured after a truck ran over devotees near Shitala Mata Temple in Gwalior before crashing into the temple's entrance gate late on Saturday, police said. The force of the impact sent a section of the gateway wall crashing down, trapping several people under the debris, they added.

How were the injured in the Gwalior truck accident being supported?

How were the injured in the Gwalior truck accident being supported?

How did the truck reach the devotees despite heavy-vehicle restrictions near Shitala Mata Temple?

How did the truck reach the devotees despite heavy-vehicle restrictions near Shitala Mata Temple?

"On the occasion of Saptami, a large crowd from Gwalior and surrounding districts had gathered at the temple late on (Saturday) night. In view of the crowd, entry of heavy vehicles was restricted," Yadav said.

"Around 1.30am, a truck laden with paddy coming from the Chinor side was stopped by police at the barricade, but the driver lost control on the slope and plowed into roadside stalls and devotees," he said. The truck then broke through the barricades and struck the entrance gate after running over devotees and stalls.

Police said five-six prasad stalls were damaged and nearly 41 people were hit in the accident. Rescue teams and police immediately rushed to the spot and pulled out those trapped under the collapsed wall.

District collector Ruchika Chauhan said the injured are being treated with Red Cross funds and all necessary medical assistance is being provided.