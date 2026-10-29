Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near Andaman and Nicobar Islands
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck 218 km north-northwest of Bamboo Flat on Thursday.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck 218 km north-northwest of Bamboo Flat in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, according to USGS.
No reports of damage or casualties were immediately available.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have experienced seismic activity in recent months.
Earlier in February, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck the Nicobar Islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 9.03° north and longitude 92.78° east, the NCS said.
In a post on X, the agency shared the earthquake’s magnitude, time, coordinates and depth, identifying the location as the Nicobar Islands.
Recent earthquakes reported across India
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 25.602 north and longitude 90.695 east, the NCS said. The tremor was recorded at 6:38 AM.
"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 26/10/2026 06:38:24 IST, Lat: 25.602 N, Long: 90.695 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya," the NCS said in a post on X.
On Tuesday, two mild earthquakes struck villages in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, with no loss of life or property reported. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded at Haldgaon village in Umred tehsil around 3.30pm, followed by a magnitude 3.0 tremor near neighbouring Dawaha village, about 26 km from Nagpur city. The tremors originated 8-10 km beneath the earth’s surface.
The twin tremors marked the 15th recorded seismic event in Nagpur’s hinterland since 2023, with the region reporting two events in 2023 and 11 in 2024.
Earlier on October 18, an earthquake of magnitude three struck Manipur’s Kamjong district, according to the NCS.
Earlier this month, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand on October 10. The tremors were recorded at 8.07pm at a depth of 11 km, according to the NCS.
Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 5.82 struck New Guinea in Papua New Guinea on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the agency added.
(With PTI inputs)
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