15 arrested, 500 booked after violence in Pune's Yavat over 'objectionable' WhatsApp post

The Maharashtra Police has arrested 15 people and registered FIRs against more than 500 individuals after an irate mob vandalised properties and indulged in arson in Yavat in Pune's Daund tehsil over an objectionable post on social media. Pune: Security personnel keep vigil after two groups clashed over an alleged objectionable post on Friday, at Yavat in Pune's Daund tehsil. (PTI)

The youth, who posed the objectionable status on messaging platform WhatsApp has also been arrested, an official told PTI on Saturday.

Communal tension erupted in Yavat village in Daund tehsil of the city on Friday where several groups of persons vandalised and set ablaze properties over the objectionable content. A huge mob took to the streets to vent their ire and set ablaze a motorcycle and damaged a bakery even as the police lobbed teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

Narayan Deshmukh, Yavat police station senior inspector, said 15 people have been arrested so far and remanded in police custody till August 6.

Also Read: Mob violence in Pune's Yavat over 'objectionable' WhatsApp post; youth detained

"So far, we have registered five cases in connection with the violence. Four of the cases are against more than 500 people who were allegedly involved in arson and damage to property. Of these, more than 100 people have been identified," an official from the Yavat police station told PTI.

Police said that those involved in the incident targeted a motorcycle, two cars, one religious structure and a bakery.

The police had to resort to tear gas shells and lathi-charge to disperse the mob after they indulged in arson. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have been issued in Yavat and the situation is under control.

'Preliminary report says no planned conspiracy'

Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Sandeep Singh Gill said the preliminary probe has not indicated to any planned conspiracy in the incident. He, however, said that no conclusions can be drawn until the inquiry is over.

"Till Saturday afternoon, police have registered five FIRs in connection with the incident," Gill said, adding that the person whose objectionable post triggered the violence has resided in the village for years.

The official also said the police responded quickly to the violence and brought the situation under control.

"A large contingent of security personnel, including State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), has been deployed in the village. Authorities also imposed prohibitory orders under Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) section 163 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 144 from Friday night. They will remain in place till the situation is assessed further," Gill was quoted as saying by PTI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also visited the site on Friday and said the youth who allegedly uploaded the objectionable Whatsapp post hails from Nanded and is a daily wage labourer.

He put out an objectionable post related to an incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, which angered the locals and they resorted to vandalism, Pawar said.