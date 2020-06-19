Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh

india

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:54 IST

Maharashtra registered 3,827 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, its highest single-day spike so far, taking its coronavirus tally to 1,24,331, the state health department said.

The state also witnessed 142 deaths from the infectious disease while the death toll mounted to 5,893.

Capital city Mumbai’s coronavirus count touched 64,139 as 1,264 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai’s death toll touched 3,425 with as many as 114 people succumbing to the deadly pathogen. Out of the 114 fatalities reported, at least 55 deaths were recorded between June 15 to June 18, while the other 59 deaths occurred before June 15, the health department said.

Seventeen new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Friday in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the slums to 2,151, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In the last 24 hours, one person has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection, taking the death toll in Asia’s largest slum dwelling to 79.

A day earlier on Thursday, 28 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Dharavi taking the total number of cases to 2,134. A total of 78 people had succumbed to the disease in the area so far, the BMC data said.

India on Friday, registered a record one-day spike of 13,856 Covid-19 cases in a grim trend that has continued for most of June. In some encouraging news, the number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark in the country and now stands at 2,04,710, while there are 1,63,248 total Covid-19 active cases, according to Union health ministry data.

This indicates that around 53.79 per cent of patients have recovered so far, improving the recovery rate.

The jump of 13,856 Covid-19 cases pushed the countrywide tally to 3,80,532, while the death toll stood at 12,573 with 336 new fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the data showed.