Man kills wife, son, dies by suicide in Hyderabad; elder son escapes

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after killing his 35-year-old wife and 10-year-old younger son while his elder son managed to escape from his Hyderabad residence on Friday, the police said. Before taking his life, the man wrote a suicide note in Hindi (Representative photo)

The family, originally from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, moved to Hyderabad six years ago. The man worked at a bangle store in Begumbazar, an officer said.

The 12-year-old eldest son, who saw his mother in a pool of blood and his father strangling his younger brother, ran out of the house and informed the neighbours, who alerted the police.

“Neighbours told police that the husband allegedly suspected his wife of infidelity, and the couple had been quarrelling for a long time on Thursday night,” said A. Chandrasekhar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Abids police station.

Also Read: Pune man dies by suicide after killing wife

The police went to the spot and began an inquiry after receiving a call from locals around 4.30 am on Friday.

The man is suspected to have killed his wife first by slitting her throat and then strangled his younger son to death. He later died by suicide, said the ACP

“Before taking his life, the man wrote a suicide note in Hindi, asking for forgiveness and requesting his parents to take their bodies back to their native place,” the ACP added.

Police have shifted the three bodies to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination and informed the family members in UP.

“We have booked a case of murder and suicide and are investigating,” Chandrasekhar added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290