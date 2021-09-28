Home / India News / Manish Kr Gupta gets additional charge as DDA vice president
The next two months are important for the DDA as it will hold public consultations to finalise the Master Plan of Delhi-2041. (Courtesy-.indianbureaucracy.com)
The next two months are important for the DDA as it will hold public consultations to finalise the Master Plan of Delhi-2041. (Courtesy-.indianbureaucracy.com)
india news

Manish Kr Gupta gets additional charge as DDA vice president

Manish Kumar Gupta, a 1991 AGMUT officer, was with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation as additional commissioner and then as commissioner from 2011-2014.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 04:01 PM IST

Manish Kumar Gupta, who is currently the principal commissioner land management at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has been assigned additional charge of vice-chairman of the authority, according to a housing and urban affairs ministry order.

Anurag Jain, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, who took charge as DDA vice-chairman in June last year, was recently transferred as secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Gupta, a 1991 AGMUT officer, was with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation as additional commissioner and then as commissioner from 2011-2014. Gupta has been given the additional charge till November 2021.

Also Read: Petrol prices hiked for first time since July 17, diesel costlier by 95 paise

DDA officials said that the next two months are important as the land-owning agency will be holding public consultations to finalise the Master Plan of Delhi-2041. The DDA plans to finalise the MPD-2041 by the end of this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.