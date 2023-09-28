Mathura train mishap video: Staffer, busy in phone, puts bag on throttle | Watch

A probe into the Mathura train accident has found that the staffer was watching his mobile phone while handling the train and was mildly drunk, reported news agency PTI citing sources. The electric multiple unit (EMU) train that had arrived from Delhi broke the buffer dead end and entered platform number 2 of Mathura Railway Station on Tuesday. The report disclosed that the initial cause of the incident, as per the Crew Voice & Video Recording System (CVVRS), involved a staff member named Sachin.(X (formerly Twitter))

The incident unfolded at 10:50pm when an EMU train from Shakur Basti in Delhi reached platform 2A at Mathura station. Security camera footage has now revealed that the staffer who entered the train cabin at the station was engrossed in his phone and carelessly putting his bag on the throttle of the engine before getting busy on his mobile again. The throttle, due to the pressure of the bag, went into a forward position and let the EMU move towards the platform.

The train unexpectedly rolled down the track, eventually ascending onto a platform before coming to a halt. It also caused damage to the overhead wire (OHE).

A woman was injured in the mishap and hospitalised.

Later, five employees associated with the incident faced suspension, and the Railways initiated a high-level inquiry.

The inquiry report noted that a breathalyzer test administered to Sachin revealed a reading of 47 mg/100 ml, indicating mild alcohol consumption.

“He has been sent for a medical test in which his blood sample will be taken to find out the exact level of alcohol consumption,” PTI quoted a source from the Agra Railway Division as saying.

The EMU train commences its journey from Delhi and makes stops at various local stations before concluding its route in Mathura. Platform number 2 starts from the train's endpoint, where a buffer dead end has been established.

Train derailed within a minute of loco pilot's change

The joint report on the incident mentioned minute-to-minute details on how the incident took place just shortly after the loco pilot changed:

-The train reached Mathura station at 10:50pm on Tuesday. After its arrival, the loco pilot completed his duty and exited the locomotive cabin. Sachin, following instructions from his duty in-charge, approached the loco pilot to request the cabin key. The loco pilot informed him that the key was inside the cabin.

-Upon entering the cabin and placing his bag, the train unexpectedly began moving. Sachin, taken by surprise, promptly applied the emergency brake, but the train had already entered the platform. He immediately reported the incident to his supervisor. Upon further examination, he discovered that the throttle was in the forward position, and the key remained in its place.

-In his statement, Sachin attributed the incident to the loco pilot, claiming that the train's functions were left in the "switched on" position. However, the loco pilot contradicted this in his statement, asserting that he had handed the key to Sachin before the latter entered the cabin.

(With PTI inputs)

