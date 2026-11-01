Meghalaya minister resigns days after 11 of 12 party MLAs join BJP, CM Conrad Sangma's party
The UDP and the NPP, along with the BJP, are part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), led by chief minister Conrad K Sangma.
Meghalaya minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh resigned from the state Cabinet on Saturday, days after 11 of the party’s 12 MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling National People’s Party (NPP). The defections left him as the UDP’s sole legislator in the state assembly.
The UDP and the NPP, along with the BJP, are part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), led by chief minister Conrad K Sangma.
Meghalaya minister resigns amid UDP crisis
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Lyngdoh said he had submitted his resignation to Sangma after assessing the political situation and recent developments within the party. He held the portfolios of power, textiles, water resources, and taxation.
Lyngdoh said the UDP’s central executive committee would discuss the developments and decide on the party’s next steps in consultation with its leaders and office-bearers.
Rejecting speculation that he had been forced to resign, the UDP president said the decision was voluntary. “The decisions we have taken today were not made under any form of pressure. We will always ensure that our decisions are well-considered and the right ones,” he said.
The UDP crisis
The resignation followed a series of defections. Eight UDP MLAs merged with the BJP in September, while three others merged with the NPP earlier this month.
The Speaker recognised both mergers, reducing the UDP’s strength from 12 MLAs to one. The BJP’s strength in the 60-member assembly rose from two to 10, leaving the UDP facing an existential crisis.
The party’s political turmoil came amid reported discontent over its leadership and organisational issues.
The developments followed a Cabinet reshuffle in September 2025, when Metbah Lyngdoh and Lahkmen Rymbui replaced senior UDP leaders Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla as the party’s representatives in the state Cabinet.
Paul Lyngdoh pointed to internal divisions and a lack of mutual respect within the party, HT reported earlier. “That respect I did not get in the UDP,” he said, rejecting the suggestion that he had left simply because he lost his Cabinet berth.
The eight MLAs who joined the BJP were Lahkmen Rymbui, Kyrmen Shylla, Pius Marwein, Mayralborn Syiem, Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah, Ollan Singh Suin, Balajied Kupar Synrem and Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah.
The three who merged with the NPP were Paul Lyngdoh, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Nujorki Sungoh.
The UDP won 12 seats in the 2023 Meghalaya assembly elections, making it the second-largest party in the state.
With inputs from agencies
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More