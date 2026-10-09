MeitY urges platforms to act quickly on misleading content amid protests

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) on Thursday asked all social media intermediaries to give priority to complaints from authorised government agencies about content that could affect public order. The advisory comes as protests in Mumbai and Delhi demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The order against the Bluetooth-based messaging app Bitchat has been extended for three more days, ahead of the protests planned on October 10, persons aware of the matter told HT. (File Photo/ANI)

The advisory, which states it is aimed at false and manipulated content shared around “ongoing public events and developments”, is general in nature and “not just [about] the current protests”, a MeitY official told HT. The government’s view is that posts and counter posts on social media incite violence and public disorder, this person added. To be sure, the advisory, seen by HT, does not name any protest, event or platform.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), whose protests led to the education minister’s resignation in July, began a campaign on October 2 demanding Kumar’s resignation, after the Indian Express reported that his two deputies had formally raised concerns over voter-list revisions. The Election Commission has said differences among officers are normal and that its actions were lawful.

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The government has also asked companies to cooperate with police and other agencies, including by furnishing information or assistance, within the time limits set by the Information Technology (IT) Rules.

Separately, under the IT Rules as amended in February, platforms must act on government takedown orders within three hours, and on complaints about nudity, sexual content or impersonation within two hours.

Intermediaries have been asked to review and strengthen their monitoring, escalation and complaint systems so that content with the potential to cause panic or violence is dealt with quickly.

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What the advisory asks The advisory, dated October 8 and signed by MeitY Joint Secretary Ajit Kumar, was first reported by Medianama. Referring to false, misleading, manipulated or out-of-context content, it said, “Such content, particularly when presented as current or authentic information, has the potential to cause public confusion, create apprehension, disturb public order and social tranquillity, and contribute to law-and-order concerns.”

The government asked social media companies to “exercise enhanced diligence” and pay particular attention to old photos and videos shown as current events, digitally altered or AI-generated content, impersonation of public authorities or persons, and posts likely to incite violence or other unlawful activity. It also asked them to identify, prevent and not promote unlawful content in the categories prescribed under the IT Rules.

Companies should also label or add context to manipulated, synthetically generated or misleading content, especially when it is shown as a current event. The advisory also wants them to run awareness drives so users check the authenticity, source and date of something before forwarding it.

The ministry said the advisory was meant to preserve public order “while respecting lawful expression and legitimate public discourse”, and that any action platforms take under it must be consistent with the IT Act and the IT Rules. The advisory, which takes effect immediately, does not cite a specific legal provision or set out consequences for non-compliance.

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Bitchat block extended by three more days ahead of Oct 10 protests Separately, the order against the Bluetooth-based messaging app Bitchat has been extended for three more days, ahead of the protests planned on October 10, persons aware of the matter told HT. Jack Dorsey, the app’s founder, said on October 3 that the government had removed the app from the App Store in India.

The first order asked for the app to be withheld for three days under Section 69A of the IT Act. The Internet Freedom Foundation called the move unconstitutional and asked MeitY to publish the blocking order.