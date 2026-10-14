Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said the state's tourism industry will be developed on the three pillars of culture, adventure and nature, as it aims to become the driver of the sector in the Northeast. Mizoram to build tourism sector on culture, adventure, nature: CM Lalduhoma

Addressing the 'Mizoram Travel Fest 2026' here, he said the state will focus on community-based tourism even as the government has invited private investments in the sector to build modern amenities to attract more travellers in the coming years.

"As we progress, Mizoram's tourism vision rests on three pillars culture, adventure and nature. Even the theme of this conclave is 'Mizoram CAN: Culture, Adventure and Nature'. This is also a statement of confidence," Lalduhoma said.

For many years, Mizoram was defined by its remoteness, but now it is defined by its readiness to welcome visitors and investment alike, he added.

Elaborating the three focus areas, the CM said, "Mizo society rests on 'tlawmngaihna' the spirit of selfless service to others. It is why visitors to Mizoram feel safe and welcome, and why our towns are known for their cleanliness and order."

The local music, dance, handloom and cuisine are part of a living culture, and Mizoram invites visitors to take part in it, he added.

"In the adventure sector, the state has hosted paragliding competitions, the Aizawl Half Marathon, cycling events and other adventure sports that have drawn participants from across India and abroad. The state government will continue to expand adventure and sports tourism in the years ahead," Lalduhoma said.

Regarding nature, he said that more than four-fifths of the state is under forest cover, and it attracts many visitors.

"From Dampa Tiger Reserve and Palak Dil to Vantawng Falls, Hmuifang and Reiek, this natural heritage is our greatest asset. We are committed to protecting it, and we will pursue tourism that is of high value and low impact, that employs our youth and keeps its benefits in our villages," he added.

The state government's approach will be community-based tourism, in which villages are the owners and hosts of the experience, the chief minister stressed.

"Through our handholding policy, Bana Kaih, the government supports local entrepreneurs entering the tourism economy. Recently, 199 homestays were launched across the state under Bana Kaih, CSR initiatives and the PM-JUGA scheme," he added.

Lalduhoma said tourism infrastructure projects worth more than ₹681.16 crore are under execution with support of the Centre and external partners.

"They include eco-resorts, ropeways, heritage centres, pilgrimage circuits and convention facilities, etc and more projects are in the pipeline," he added.

Lalduhoma further said Mizoram is India's gateway to the east as it shares international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, and stands at the heart of the Act East Policy.

"Initiatives such as the Assam–Mizoram Border Festival show that tourism can also foster peace and goodwill among neighbours. We will improve connectivity to boost regional tourism in the Northeast. In fact, we can be the leader of tourism in this region with the arrival of cross-border tourists," he added.

Talking about the importance of tourism, Lalduhoma said it has the power to transform Mizoram's economy.

"It can provide meaningful employment for our young people, markets for our artisans, and a reason for India and the world to know us better," he added.

Lalduhoma said the opening of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line in September 2025 brought the national rail network to the doorstep of Aizawl.

"It has made travel to Mizoram more affordable and dependable, and it has strengthened the case for investment in every hotel, homestay and tourism enterprise. In 2024, Mizoram recorded more than 5.2 lakh tourist arrivals, an increase of over 145 per cent compared to the previous," he added.

Between January and August 2026, the state has already received more than 6 lakh visitors, the CM highlighted.

"Demand for Mizoram is real and rising, and it now exceeds the facilities available to serve it. That gap represents the opportunity before us," he added.

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