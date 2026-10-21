Model Shraddha Dubey, sister and driver arrested in Nagpur after 11-day manhunt in Lucknow cafe owner's death case

Model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey, 31, her sister Rashmi Dubey and their driver Tanveer Ali alias Danish were arrested in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with the alleged murder of cafe owner Shiva Sharma, 28, who died after falling from an apartment building in Lucknow on October 9. A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), Lucknow Police and Nagpur Police arrested the trio after an 11-day manhunt across state borders, said officials aware of the matter. Absconding accused in the Shiva Sharma case, Shraddha Dubey, driver Danish, and Rashmi Dubey, in police custody after being arrested in a joint operation by Lucknow Police and UP STF with the assistance of Nagpur Police. (UP Police)

Amitabh Yash, additional director general of police (law and order and STF), confirmed the arrests. “The process of bringing the accused, Shraddha Dubey, to a Lucknow court on transit remand is underway. Shraddha Dubey was familiar with police procedures, working methods and technical aspects, which is why it took time to arrest her. The police have finally succeeded in arresting her,” Yash said.

Lucknow police commissioner Tarun Gauba said the accused will be brought to Lucknow after the necessary legal formalities. “After getting the police custody of the accused from a local court in Nagpur on Wednesday, the UP STF will take them to Lucknow for further investigation,” said a senior police officer.

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Sharma’s death and the murder complaint Sharma, Dubey’s alleged live-in partner, died after falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartments in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on October 9. The incident was initially treated as an accidental death, but his mother, Ranjana Sharma, later lodged a murder complaint alleging that her son had been subjected to physical and mental torture.

She told police that Sharma had called her shortly before his death and said he would return in five minutes after Dubey called him outside. An FIR under BNS Section 103(1) (whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life) was registered against Dubey, her sister, their driver and two other unidentified people on October 10.

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