‘Modi ji kahin nahi ja rahe bro!’ 200 hold march in Delhi to counter INDIA bloc's anti-CEC rally

The march coincided with the INDIA bloc's ‘Chalo Dilli’ protest at Ramlila Maidan against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged electoral irregularities.

A political outfit, the ‘Lal Hit Janta Party’, organised a march from Rajghat to Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, with around 200 protesters chanting the slogan, “ Modi ji kahin nahi ja rahe bro !"

What did the INDIA bloc demand regarding CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR?

What did the INDIA bloc demand regarding CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR?

According to a PTI report, the march was led by Ayan Bhatnagar, founder and convener of the ‘Lal Hit Janta Party’. Participants carried banners, posters and placards expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outfit said in a statement.

The march aimed to convey the party's message of "Rashtra Pratham" (Nation First), support for the country's development agenda and commitment to the Constitution and democratic values, the statement said.

It also highlighted the outfit's political opposition to the Congress, with participants raising concerns over what it described as the political narrative surrounding the Prime Minister and the country's development.

Also Read | INDIA bloc marches together from Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in display of force against CEC

INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally Leaders of the INDIA bloc came together on Sunday and demanded the removal of CEC Kumar.

Speaking at the rally, the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said, "I am telling every citizen and every youth of India: Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from the post of Chief Election Commissioner. Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail."

"The farmer is not getting his rights. The youth are not getting employment. The labourer is not getting his rights, and the entire wealth has gone into the hands of two or three people. We do not want such an India, and we will not accept such an India," he added.

Also Read | '40% of Ramlila Maidan vacant': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over 10-lakh turnout claim

‘40% of Ramlila Maidan vacant’ claims BJP Taking aim at the Opposition's rally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday claimed that 40 per cent of Ramlila Maidan was vacant.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Rahul Gandhi had claimed that 10 lakh people would participate in the rally against it, but only a handful showed up.

"You can see in the background that 40 per cent of the Ramlila Maidan, 40 per cent of the space, was vacant. Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000-7,000 were empty at 3:30-4 pm. This is the reality behind Congress's claim of 10 lakh attendees," Patra said.

(with inputs from agencies)