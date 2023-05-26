Home / India News / Morning brief: Centre to mint 75 coin to mark new Parliament launch, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Centre to mint 75 coin to mark new Parliament launch, and all the latest news

May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023 08:43 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New Parliament building. (Hindustan Times)
New Parliament building. (Hindustan Times)

Centre to mint 75 coin to mark new Parliament launch. How will it look like

The Union finance ministry on Thursday announced minting of 75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of new Parliament building. The coin will have the inscription ‘Parliament Complex’ with the image of the new building. Read more

Resurgent Mumbai stand in Gujarat's way

Ashish Nehra drives across the stretch of the vast Narendra Modi stadium’s many practice facilities giving Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma a three-seater ride on his scooter. Read more

Priya Samant: How an impact advisor helped The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story

A techie has helped two of the most opinionated and highest-grossing Hindi films that we saw in the past two years. Priya Samant worked as an “impact advisor” on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files as well as Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story. Read more

WWDC 2023: Apple may unveil its mixed reality headset. What else to expect at June 5 event?

iPhone maker Apple is set to host its mega World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5-9. The annual flagship event brings developers to the tech giant's Apple Park in Cupertino to take a look at its latest products. Read more

Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari turns Belle of the Ball as she walks the red carpet in a yellow gown. All pics inside

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has made her first appearance on the red carpet at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Aditi is one of the Indian celebrities attending the 76th edition of the much-anticipated annual event. Read more

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
parliament finance ministry mint ipl mumbai indians gujarat titans the kashmir files the kerala story apple cannes film festival + 8 more
