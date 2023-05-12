Home / India News / Morning brief: Elon Musk steps down as Twitter CEO, says he's found a woman to lead, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Elon Musk steps down as Twitter CEO, says he's found a woman to lead, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Linda Yaccarino (File)
Linda Yaccarino (File)

Who is Linda Yaccarino, in talks to become the next Twitter CEO?

Twitter owner Elon Musk has said he has found a new chief executive officer (CEO) to helm the social media giant he bought last year. With his viral tweet, the billionaire has triggered a frenzy on possible candidates. Read more

Boris Johnson wanted to text Rishi Sunak ‘you’re a c***' over resignation: Ex-aide

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson considered sending Rishi Sunak a foul-mouthed video after the latter resigned, triggering his downfall, his former director of communications claimed as per Sky News. Read more

Kohli, Rahul's internet-breaking reactions after Jaiswal shatters all-time IPL records; KKR captain Rana trolled

How close Yashasvi Jaiswal will get to receiving his maiden India call-up after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023? One of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener fashioned a memorable run-chase for Sanju Samson and Co. against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 on Thursday. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share kisses, hold hands in rare PDA during her interview: ‘What are we doing?’

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the cover of Time magazine. During the interview for the same, the actor got a surprise visit from actor husband Ranveer Singh and simply called it a ‘cosmic’ coincidence. Read more

Debunking common asthma myths

Chronic respiratory conditions are on rise with drastic decrease in the quality of air we breathe, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to dictate the health discourse and among the chronic respiratory conditions, asthma is the most common condition, affecting both adults and children. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rajasthan royals ranveer singh deepika padukone virat kohli rohit sharma kkr yashasvi jaiswal ipl records ipl twitter elon musk + 9 more
rajasthan royals ranveer singh deepika padukone virat kohli rohit sharma kkr yashasvi jaiswal ipl records ipl twitter elon musk + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out