Morning brief: Gunfights and arson amid unrest in Manipur; Madras HC raps police for statue removal, and more

Manipur was rocked by gunfights, arson, and a statewide shutdown on Wednesday as the state continued to experience heightened unrest. The Union government responded by increasing the deployment of central forces. In Bishnupur district, dominated by the Meitei community, suspected militants opened fire on farmers in Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou Maning village, leading to a gunfight with the 9th Indian Reserved Battalion (IRB). Farmer Nongmaithem Romeo, who was working in the field, described hearing gunshots and seeing fellow farmers flee, while some remained trapped. They were later rescued after IRB personnel returned fire, ensuring their safety. Dig Deeper Manipur police commandos stand guard along the Imphal-Moirang road amid militant activity (AFP)

The Madras High Court on Wednesday criticized Tamil Nadu police for their "high-handedness" in removing a "Bharat Mata" statue from a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) office. Justice Anand Venkatesh, of the Madurai bench, ordered the state to return the statue, emphasizing that the state has no authority to control matters within private spaces. He condemned the police action, stating, “This act is highly condemnable and should never be repeated.” Justice Venkatesh reaffirmed that such behavior is intolerable in a welfare state governed by the Rule of Law, with the Constitutional Court ensuring protection of private rights under Article 226 of the Indian Constitution. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

The 29th edition of the European Union Film Festival is currently underway in Delhi, having opened on Thursday evening with the French film La Chimera. On the sidelines of the opening, HT spoke with the European Union's Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, about the transformative power of cinema, the festival's impact, and Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light. Delphin emphasized the importance of people-to-people connections in fostering strategic partnerships, noting that the festival offers Indian audiences access to European films they might not otherwise encounter, particularly those from independent filmmakers outside mainstream circuits. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Mark Zuckerberg is once again winning hearts with a grand romantic gesture for his wife, Priscilla Chan. The Meta CEO, known for his lavish displays of affection, recently turned into a singer for his love. On Instagram, Zuckerberg shared a special version of the song *"Get Low,"* which was playing when he first met Chan at a college party 20 years ago. He collaborated with rapper T-Pain to create their own rendition, celebrating their dating anniversary. Zuckerberg posted a series of photos, including moments with T-Pain and a nostalgic picture of a younger couple. The track is also available on Spotify. Dig Deeper

