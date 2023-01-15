Morning brief: Marion syrup ingredients under scanner over Uzbekistan deaths; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Probe puts Marion syrup's content under scanner for Uzbek deaths

The likely source of contamination could be the solvent— propylene glycol— in the syrups manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech, people familiar with the matter have said, sharing new details about the probe into a company that has been linked to at least 18 deaths in Uzbekistan of children who purportedly consumed its cough syrup. Read more

‘Don't shoot the messenger’: Kharge to Modi after NDMA's gag order on Joshimath

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “not shoot the messenger” after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asked government agencies to refrain from sharing any details related to their findings on land subsidence in Joshimath till an “integrated” final report is submitted by the expert group on the subject. Read more

India won't be coerced by anybody, Jaishankar's message to Pakistan, China

Foreign minister S Jaishankar said India's long-suffering approach had created the danger of normalising terrorism. Citing the examples of Uri and Balakot, which sent the much-needed message, Jaishankar said the nation will not be coerced by anybody. Addressing the 53rd anniversary day of Thuglak Magazine in Chennai, Jaishankar said India's counter-response to terrorism, to attempts to change the status quo has been firm. Read more

Malaika Arora's multi-tiered dress is a mood to wear to a party

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual ensembles to festive fashion to slaying like a queen in a formal attire, Malaika keeps ensuring that she shares fresh fashion statements with her fans in forms of pictures and videos from her fashion diaries. Malaika is a fashion icon, model and an actor. Read here

Shikhar Dhawan’s post on having a ‘Mum’s day out’ wins hearts. See adorable pics

It is often the simple moments that we spend as grownups with our parents give us the most joy. Be it gifting them something or taking them out for just a meal, the small acts can bring immense happiness. Many often love sharing such happiness with the world through social media. Just like cricketer Shikhar Dhawan did. Taking to Instagram he shared a post about having a “Mum’s day out”. Read more

Srijit Mukherji says he has rejected 10-12 remakes in 2 years: ‘It is someone else’s intellectual property'

Srijit Mukherji, the noted filmmaker behind films like Begum Jaan and the more recent Shabaash Mithu, is back with a new Hindi web series, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. The director has made sure it stands out of the flood of such patriotic shows from the genre with its mostly female cast and pan-India landscape. The show led by Regina Cassandra releases on ZEE5 on Republic Day. Read more

'It's the duty of umpire to declare player out if he's out': Ashwin's hard-hitting reaction to Rohit 'withdrawing appeal

Team India had registered a convincing four-wicket win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, thus sealing the series. India had produced an emphatic outing throughout the series; the side had clinched a 67-run win in the first game after the side posted a mammoth score of 373/7 with Virat Kohli scoring a blistering century (113*), bringing his 45th ton in the format. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON