Morning brief: Neighbouring nations' heads to attend Modi's oath; Rainfall alert in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, more

Leaders from neighboring nations, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius, are anticipated to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 8, according to sources. Formal invitations were extended during phone conversations between Modi and leaders such as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka. The invitations underscore India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and strong regional ties. During these exchanges, Modi emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts and highlighted the deep-rooted partnerships shared with these countries. The attendance of leaders from neighboring nations symbolizes India's commitment to regional cooperation and signifies New Delhi's intention to prioritise its relationships in the neighborhood. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. (REUTERS)

After enduring scorching heatwaves, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are set to receive relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rainfall over the next days. Delhi witnessed sudden rain on Wednesday night, accompanied by strong winds, bringing down temperatures that had reached 44 degrees Celsius. The IMD issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi, predicting light rainfall along with dust storms and thunderstorms. Mumbai is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, while Bengaluru is likely to see rain at several places. The IMD also forecasts rainfall activity over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, and other regions in the coming days. Dig deeper

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The Latest News

After stunning Lok Sabha win, Amritpal Singh's lawyer's 'no alternative' warning Dig deeper

India 2nd biggest foreign threat to Canada’s democracy after China: Canadian panel Dig deeper

Global Matters

Elon Musk's X officially allows porn in new update to content policies Dig deeper

India News

‘Fight against Modi's fascist rule’: What Mallikarjun Kharge said after INDIA bloc meeting Dig deeper

Narendra Modi government formation: Nitish gives jaldi kariye advice at NDA meeting Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

The rich cultural tapestry of India extends beyond traditions into its textiles, captivating fashion enthusiasts and designers globally. As trends evolve rapidly, Indian fabrics find their place on international runways, infused with modern twists. From traditional events to formal occasions, Indian wear offers versatile elegance, with styling tips embracing diversity and ethnic silhouettes. Experimentation with drapes and attention to intricate details elevate outfits, while modern adaptations cater to diverse tastes, including younger generations. As celebrities embrace Indian attire at global forums like the Cannes Film Festival, the narrative around fashion, craftsmanship, and sustainability evolves, offering endless possibilities for unique styling and confident expression. Dig deeper

Sports Going

In the T20 World Cup opener in New York, Team India displayed a dominant performance, defeating Ireland by 8 wickets. Opting to bowl first, Indian captain Rohit Sharma's decision proved fruitful as Ireland was bowled out for just 96 runs. In response, India chased down the target comfortably in 12.2 overs, with Rohit Sharma leading from the front with an unbeaten half-century. However, Rohit suffered a blow on his upper arm from a delivery by pacer Josh Little, but downplayed concerns about the injury, indicating it wasn't serious. Looking ahead to the highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan, Rohit emphasized the importance of all eleven players contributing, adapting their strategies based on the pitch conditions. Meanwhile, Pakistan will commence their T20 World Cup campaign against hosts USA in Texas, seeking to bounce back from recent setbacks in their preparations. Dig deeper

Its Trending

An HSBC employee took to LinkedIn, alleging discrimination and "ethnic humiliation" at her workplace. She claimed seniors made objectifying remarks, and HR did not address her complaints. The post went viral with over 1.4 lakh reactions, sparking varied responses. Some supported her, advising her to escalate the issue to HSBC headquarters. Others criticized her for naming coworkers and posting internal emails, warning it could harm her career. The employee detailed incidents, including derogatory remarks about her ethnicity and smoking habits. She filed a complaint but received no update on the actions taken. HSBC's response is awaited. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)