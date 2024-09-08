Morning brief: Omar Abdullah on BJP's alliance for J&K polls; anti-drone systems deployed in Manipur amid attacks, more

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah stated on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were keeping their options open for post-poll alliances with parties such as People's Conference and Apni Party for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Addressing party workers in Shalbugh, Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah pointed out that the BJP was willing to ally themselves with other parties as well as independent candidates in order to form government. He said, “Home Minister Amit Shah was saying the name of parties with which they will not be forming a government. He didn't mention several parties, including Engineer Rashid's party, Apni Party, Peoples Conference.... This means that tomorrow if the BJP wants, it can form the government with them.” Dig deeper Former J&K CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah

The Assam Rifles has deployed a few anti-drone systems in Manipur and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also handed over one anti-drone system to security forces in the ethnic strife-torn state, the Manipur Police said in a statement on Saturday night. Stating that some more "anti-drone guns" are being brought to Manipur by CRPF shortly, the state police added the anti-drone systems were being installed to repel rogue drones that have been used to drop explosives in civilian areas. "Assam Rifles has deployed a few anti-drone systems in the State at fringe areas to repel any rogue drones. CRPF has also tested one anti-drone system and given it to the force deployed in the State. Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the State by CRPF shortly," the statement said.

Latest News

Lucknow building collapse: 3 more bodies recovered, death toll climbs to 8

'Staunchly honest party', says AAP on CBI's charge against Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy 'scam'

India News

AAP leader cautions amid party's talks with Congress in Haryana, cites 'Delhi example'

West Bengal: Siliguri court orders death sentence for rape-murder convict

Trending

A rare Apple Macintosh ad from 1996 featuring Bollywood actor Samir Soni has resurfaced online and quickly gone viral. The video, shared by the Instagram page TV1 INDIA, has garnered over 8 lakh views, sparking a wave of nostalgia among tech enthusiasts and fans of Indian advertising. The ad unfolds in a typical corporate office setting. A high-ranking official from the head office approaches an employee, played by a young Samir Soni, requesting a PC to run his Windows disk. Soni's character, calm and collected, confidently hands over his Apple Macintosh, inserting the disk effortlessly and demonstrating its compatibility with Windows software—a moment that leaves the official visibly impressed. The ad ends with the tagline, "Does more, costs less, it's that simple," a bold claim for Apple at the time.

Global Matters

Alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray was physically harassed by bullies and frequently called "gay," his father told authorities in a phone call last year. Gray, 14, opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder on Wednesday morning, September 4, killing two students and two teachers. Several others were wounded. Gray's father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, told authorities in a newly revealed transcript, according to New York Post, "I was trying to get him on the golf team. Like, 'Oh, look, Colt's gay.' 'He's dating that guy.' Just ridiculed him day after day after day."

Entertainment Focus

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, and her husband, Aayush Sharma, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai home on Saturday. The event was attended by their family members and friends. Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were seen at the event. In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, and Sohail's children, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan, were also seen offering prayers. Varun Sharma, Orry, and Iulia Vantur were the guests at the puja. For the puja, Salman wore a brown shirt and white pants. He was seen doing aarti with Ayat and asked a kid and Ahil to join them.

Lifestyle and Health

The Ambani family hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia last night. The paparazzi shared a video of Nita Ambani, along with Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, greeting the media at the star-studded festivities. While Nita and Radhika wore elegant sarees, Anant complemented them in a kurta and pyjama set. Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, and Anant Ambani stepped out of Antilia last night during the Ganeshotsav celebrations to greet the paparazzi. The videos show them greeting the media and posing together for photos. Their glittering diamond accessories and stylish ethnic ensembles stole the show. To style their ethnic ensembles for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani chose glittering diamond-adorned accessories.

Sports Goings

Aryna Sabalenka clinched her third Grand Slam title on Sunday, defeating Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 7-5 7-5. It was a moment of redemption for the current world no. 2. Having retained her title at the Australian Open, she sustained a back injury in Rome and also exited in the Roland Garros quarter-final due to illness. Meanwhile, she also missed Wimbledon due to her injury. Having dropped only one set at the ongoing US Open, Sabalenka was in hot form against Pegula. Such has been her impact this year at the US Open that she also has the average topspin forehand speed at the Grand Slam event, clocking at 129 km/h. It is more than Carlos Alcaraz (127 km/h) Jannik Sinner (126 km/h) and Novak Djokovic (122 km/h).

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon