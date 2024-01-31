Morning briefing: Bihar deputy CM's jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Video shows locals facing off with PLA in Ladakh; and more

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha defended CM Nitish Kumar against Rahul Gandhi's criticism for rejoining the NDA. Sinha stated that Rahul, born with a "golden spoon," could not comprehend the public's pain. He said, "Dynastic families with criminal and corrupt mindsets can never understand the pain of the public." Rahul Gandhi accused Nitish of taking U-turns under BJP pressure, mocking his swift return to the Governor's house for a forgotten shawl. Nitish Kumar, sworn in as Bihar CM for the ninth time, switched alliances, rejoining the BJP-led NDA. Tejashwi Yadav predicted JD(U) demise in the 2024 polls. Dig Deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

In a recent video from January 2, Indian shepherds engaged in a heated confrontation with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers in the Chushul sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Shared by Opposition leader Tsering Namgyal, the footage shows PLA soldiers arriving in a combat vehicle, attempting to scare shepherds with sirens. Despite the scare tactics, the shepherds stood their ground, even pelting stones at the Chinese soldiers. The video highlights ongoing tensions along the LAC despite disengagement in other areas. Incidents like these, triggered by differing border perceptions, are common and managed through established mechanisms. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

'Chor chor mausere bhai': BJP MP claims Kejriwal helped Hemant Soren to ‘flee Delhi’. Dig Deeper

Who is Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana who may become next Jharkhand CM? Dig Deeper

Actress Jacqueline knowingly used conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's gains from crime: ED tells Delhi HC. Dig Deeper

India News

Caste survey: Report submission likely to be extended by 15 days. Dig Deeper

Plans underway to make Soren's wife CM if he gets arrested, claims BJP MP. Dig Deeper

Nitish takes a U-turn whenever BJP exerts pressure, says Rahul Gandhi. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Will Maldives president Muizzu be impeached? Male's politcal turmoil explained. Dig Deeper

UN refugee agency halting funds in Gaza will be ‘catastrophic’: UN bodies. Dig Deeper

How did Neel Acharya die? No signs of trauma on Purdue University student's body, coroner says. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India opener Mayank Agarwal was rushed to the hospital after falling ill just before his flight from Agartala to New Delhi. Agarwal accidentally drank a liquid from a pouch, thinking it was water, which caused irritation in his mouth and difficulty in talking. His manager filed a police complaint, and although Agarwal is stable, he has been ruled out of the upcoming Ranji Trophy match. The cricketer, under observation in Agartala, is expected to be flown back to Bengaluru for further treatment. Mayank Agarwal lost his spot in the Indian side in 2022 and was recently released by Punjab Kings. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Hrithik Roshan, in an interview, addressed mixed reviews for his film "Fighter" regarding its politics, stating he doesn't mind them as it reflects director Siddharth Anand's "conviction." Hrithik emphasized not crossing lines as an actor but acknowledged Anand's strong filmmaking stance. He appreciates that the film landed as entertainment and feels relieved about it. Discussing script choices, Hrithik highlighted the importance of understanding one's purpose in the industry. "Fighter," also starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, was released on January 25 and has crossed ₹225 crore worldwide. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Ananya Pandey stole the spotlight at a Lakme product launch event in Mumbai, showcasing her fashion prowess in an all-black ensemble. The Gen Z actress, known for her trendsetting style, effortlessly transitions from sartorial saris to chic pantsuits. Following her success at the Paris Fashion Week, Ananya continues to set fashion goals in the city. Her recent appearance featured a stunning black corset-style top with an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline, infinity bust detailing, and shimmer trims, paired with a body-hugging maxi skirt boasting a captivating side slit. Minimal accessories, including a sleek diamond necklace, complemented her glamorous look, while subtle yet elegant makeup and soft curls added the finishing touches to her mesmerizing appearance. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning Briefing. Catch you in the afternoon