Morning briefing: BJP starts process to elect new party chief; China's Li Qiang congratulates PM Modi on 3rd term; more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to elect a new party chief as JP Nadda takes on the role of Union health minister. The party will review its performance in states where Lok Sabha results fell short of expectations, following concerns expressed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat voiced displeasure over the electoral campaign's bitterness and ongoing violence in Manipur. The RSS identified issues such as poor coordination, candidate selection disagreements, and induction of opposition leaders as reasons for the BJP's underperformance. BJP leadership downplayed the criticism, emphasising their focus on reviewing and addressing concerns about their performance. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by Union Minister JP Nadda. (PTI/File)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term, expressing hopes for the sound development of China-India relations. While Modi's reelection garnered messages from various countries, China's response came after observers noted its absence. India's External Affairs Ministry highlighted efforts to normalize ties based on mutual respect. Tensions persist due to the Ladakh standoff, now in its fifth year. India insists on border tranquility for overall normalization, while China emphasizes addressing other areas like trade. Despite numerous talks, major friction points along the Line of Actual Control remain unresolved. Dig Deeper

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The Latest News

Reasi bus attack: J-K Police releases sketch of terrorist, announce ₹20 lakh reward for information. Dig Deeper

Who is lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi, new Indian Army chief? Top 5 achievements. Dig Deeper

When Chandrababu Naidu persuaded Bill Gates for Microsoft's Hyderabad office in a 40-minute meeting. Dig Deeper

India News

Watch: How Bengal police sub-inspector foiled robbers' ₹4-crore jewellery heist in Raniganj. Dig Deeper

200 Kashmiri Pandits reunite in Pulwama village. Dig Deeper

1,200 parks in Bengaluru to stay open from 5am to 10pm. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Hong Kong uses new national security law against exiled activists. Dig Deeper

Iraq's top Christian leader reinstated as head of church. Dig Deeper

Which prison could Hunter Biden be sent to? This cushy California facility with private wing may become his home. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In India's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Qatar, controversy arose as Qatar scored an equalizer amid a disputed ball out of play, leading to India's 1-2 loss. Lallianzuala Chhangte initially gave India the lead, but Yousef Aymen's controversial goal changed the tide. Despite protests, the match officials didn't intervene, leading to India's elimination from the tournament's second round. Qatar's Ahmed Al-Rawi sealed the win in the 85th minute. Chhangte's goal made him India's highest-scoring active player, though India's World Cup hopes were dashed. Qatar and Kuwait advanced to the next round. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

"Munjya" continues its successful run at the Indian box office, grossing ₹4 crore on its fifth day of release, according to early estimates. The horror comedy, featuring Sharvari, Mona Singh, and Abhay Varma, garnered mixed reviews upon its debut. Despite this, it has maintained steady earnings even on weekdays, matching its previous day's collection. With total earnings nearing ₹30 crore, "Munjya" faces competition from Kartik Aaryan's "Chandu Champion," set to release soon. The film, set in Pune and Maharashtra's Konkan region, explores Indian mythology through the tale of a mythical creature. Additionally, a post-credits scene features Varun Dhawan reprising his role from “Bhediya”. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Personalised interior design goes beyond just decorating a space – it's about creating an environment that reflects individual personalities and lifestyles. Factors like favourite colours, textures, and furniture styles play a crucial role in crafting personalised living spaces. Architect Gagandeep Kapila suggests using colours and textures to set the tone of the space, incorporating bespoke furniture for a customised look, and integrating art and decor to add a personal touch. Personalised design allows residents to express themselves and feel at home in their surroundings, making it more than just a trend but a way to create meaningful living spaces. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon