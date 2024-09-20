Morning briefing: FIR filed against minister for remarks on Rahul Gandhi; Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in Haryana today

An FIR has been filed against Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, for allegedly calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “the number one terrorist in the country” during a public address on September 15. The complaint was submitted by Congress party workers who found the remark derogatory and inflammatory. Home Minister G Parameshwara condemned Bittu's statements, emphasizing that political leaders must avoid crossing boundaries with remarks that could incite public anger. He stated that such language is intolerable and warranted legal action, confirming that an FIR has been registered in response to the complaint. Dig Deeper An FIR has been filed against Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, for allegedly calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “the number one terrorist in the country” (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to launch his election campaign in Haryana on Friday with a roadshow in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar. AAP's national general secretary, Sandeep Pathak, highlighted Kejriwal's recent release from jail, claiming he triumphed over a BJP conspiracy. Following Jagadhri, Kejriwal will campaign across 11 districts, including Dabwali, Rania, and Bhiwani, conducting a total of 13 events. The campaign aims to strengthen AAP's presence in the region ahead of upcoming elections. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Karnataka doctors switch to Kannada while writing prescriptions to patients, receive accolades Dig Deeper

Barron Trump arrives NYU in motorcade of SUVs; guards forced to block students as TikTok fever takes over Dig Deeper

India News

Row erupts after HC judge calls locality in city as ‘Pakistan’ Dig Deeper

Mandya: 2 BJP leaders booked for ‘spreading misinformation’ Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Lebanon attacks: US warplanes ready after Hezbollah leader's ‘red lines’ warning against Israel | 10 points Dig Deeper

Kamala Harris says to Oprah Winfrey ‘If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot’ Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Debate continues over Bollywood celebrities promoting unhealthy lifestyles through brand associations, despite maintaining personal discipline. However, actor Shilpa Shetty stands out, asserting her commitment to health. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shetty emphasized the diligence behind her brand partnerships, stating she will never endorse products that are detrimental to health. She acknowledged her responsibility as a public figure, highlighting the importance of promoting wellness rather than unhealthy habits. Her stance reflects a growing awareness among celebrities about the influence they wield over public perceptions of health and lifestyle choices. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Rahul Dravid extended his best wishes to Gautam Gambhir shortly after Gambhir made his Test debut as head coach of the Indian cricket team. Gambhir succeeded Dravid, who opted not to extend his tenure following India's T20 World Cup victory. Gambhir's coaching journey began with a successful 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Sri Lanka, though India faced a 1-2 defeat in the ODI series. On Thursday, Gambhir started his Test coaching role as India launched their home season against Bangladesh. Dravid expressed confidence in Gambhir's abilities, citing his extensive experience as both a player and an IPL coach. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their first public appearance as a married couple, spotted at the Mumbai airport holding hands. Aditi chose a simple pink anarkali kurta set, showcasing a no-makeup look for the outing. Unlike many newlyweds who favor bright red or heavily embroidered outfits post-wedding, Aditi embraced a more understated style. This choice mirrors her wedding attire, which featured a cream-colored Sabyasachi handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga paired with a Benarasi tissue dupatta. Their appearance has sparked attention, highlighting Aditi's unique approach to post-wedding fashion in the Bollywood scene. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Ernst & Young India chairman Rajiv Memani expressed his deep sadness over the death of employee Anna Sebastian in a LinkedIn post. Anna joined the audit and assurance team in March but passed away just four months later at the age of 26. Her mother, Anita Augustine, criticized EY's work culture in a letter to Memani, claiming that Anna faced "backbreaking work" that left her with little time to sleep. According to Anita, Anna frequently worked late nights, logged in on weekends, and received constant demands from managers, often returning home exhausted to the point of collapsing into bed without changing. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)